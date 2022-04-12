Former 5-Star Alabama RB Camar Wheaton Transfers to SMU

Former 5-Star Alabama RB Camar Wheaton Transfers to SMUApril 13, 2022
Lance King/Getty Images
Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton has found a new home.
Wheaton announced that he is transferring to SMU after one season with the Crimson Tide. According to Michael Casagrande of Al.com, Wheaton was one of seven 5-star recruits in Alabama's 2021 class, which 247Sports ranked No. 1 all-time.
