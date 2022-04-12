Jazz's 'Psyche Is an Issue' Ahead of Mavs Playoffs Series, NBA Scout Says

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

In the view of one NBA scout, the Utah Jazz may not be mentally ready for the 2022 NBA playoffs ahead of their first-round matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

"Utah's psyche is an issue," the anonymous scout told The Athletic's Josh Robbins. "They've lost a lot of leads in the fourth quarter recently. So the Jazz might be the better team, but I'm not sure they have the mindset at the current time. There seem to be some issues there."

