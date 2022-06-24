Nets Rumors: Alondes Williams Agrees to 2-Way Contract as UDFA After 2022 NBA Draft

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams is heading to the Brooklyn Nets after agreeing to a two-way contract after he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Alondes Williams

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Saben Lee

Scouting Report: Williams has both fans and skeptics, with the believers willing to buy his explosiveness off the dribble and passing and the doubters worried about his shooting and decision-making for a potential 23-year-old rookie. One second-round team will try to resist overthinking it and bet on his production, athleticism and crafty skills.

Nets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Alondes Williams, PG/SG: Two-way contract

Kevin Durant, SF: $48.6M (2026)

Ben Simmons, PG: $35.4M (2025)

Kyrie Irving, PG: $34.1M (2023, Player Option)

Joe Harris, SG: $18.8M (2024)

Seth Curry, SG: $8M (2023)

Patty Mills, PG: $6M (2023, Player Option)

Cameron Thomas, SG: $2.6M (2025)

Day'Ron Sharpe, C: $2.6M (2025)

Kessler Edwards, SF: $784K (2023)

Free Agents

Bruce Brown Jr., SG: UFA

LaMarcus Aldridge, PF: UFA

Blake Griffin, PF: UFA

Andre Drummond, C: UFA

Nic Claxton, PF: RFA

Goran Dragic, PG: UFA

David Duke Jr., SG: RFA

Williams enjoyed a breakout 2021-22 season with the Demon Deacons after transferring from Oklahoma, where he'd played a smaller role over the previous two years. He was at his most impressive when attacking the rim to put pressure on the defense.

It may take him a little time to find his niche with the Nets since his offensive involvement figures to initially land somewhere between his workloads at OU and Wake. His work as a distributor and rebounder will be key during the transition.

The 23-year-old Wisconsin native represents a high-upside addition to the Brooklyn roster, but there could be some growing pains at first.