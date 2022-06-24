Nets Rumors: Alondes Williams Agrees to 2-Way Contract as UDFA After 2022 NBA Draft

Nets Rumors: Alondes Williams Agrees to 2-Way Contract as UDFA After 2022 NBA DraftJune 24, 2022
Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams is heading to the Brooklyn Nets after agreeing to a two-way contract after he wasn't selected in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Alondes Williams
Position: PG/SG
Height: 6'4"
Pro Comparison: Saben Lee
Scouting Report: Williams has both fans and skeptics, with the believers willing to buy his explosiveness off the dribble and passing and the doubters worried about his shooting and decision-making for a potential 23-year-old rookie. One second-round team will try to resist overthinking it and bet on his production, athleticism and crafty skills.
Nets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Alondes Williams, PG/SG: Two-way contract
Kevin Durant, SF: $48.6M (2026)
Ben Simmons, PG: $35.4M (2025)
Kyrie Irving, PG: $34.1M (2023, Player Option)
Joe Harris, SG: $18.8M (2024)
Seth Curry, SG: $8M (2023)
Patty Mills, PG: $6M (2023, Player Option)
Cameron Thomas, SG: $2.6M (2025)
Day'Ron Sharpe, C: $2.6M (2025)
Kessler Edwards, SF: $784K (2023)
Bruce Brown Jr., SG: UFA
LaMarcus Aldridge, PF: UFA
Blake Griffin, PF: UFA
Andre Drummond, C: UFA
Nic Claxton, PF: RFA
Goran Dragic, PG: UFA
David Duke Jr., SG: RFA
Williams enjoyed a breakout 2021-22 season with the Demon Deacons after transferring from Oklahoma, where he'd played a smaller role over the previous two years. He was at his most impressive when attacking the rim to put pressure on the defense.
It may take him a little time to find his niche with the Nets since his offensive involvement figures to initially land somewhere between his workloads at OU and Wake. His work as a distributor and rebounder will be key during the transition.
The 23-year-old Wisconsin native represents a high-upside addition to the Brooklyn roster, but there could be some growing pains at first.