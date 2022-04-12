X

    Phillies' Alec Bohm Apologizes for Saying 'I F--king Hate' Philadelphia During Game

    Erin WalshApril 12, 2022

    Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm had a rough performance in Monday's 5-4 win over the New York Mets, committing three errors in the first three innings.

    After two throwing errors in the first two innings, Bohm made a routine play on a ground ball by Starling Marte to record the second out of the second inning, much to the delight of Phillies fans, who sarcastically cheered and gave him a standing ovation. 

    After the play and jeers from the fans, Bohm was caught by a camera saying "I f--king hate this place" in reference to Philadelphia.

    Phillies fans gave Alec Bohm an ovation after making a routine play at third 😅<br><br>He made two errors right before this play. <a href="https://t.co/YmsQpSsV2Q">pic.twitter.com/YmsQpSsV2Q</a>

    Speaking with reporters after the game, Bohm confirmed what he said and apologized to Phillies fans for the comment. 

    "Look, emotions got the best of me. I said it. Do I mean it? No," Bohm said. "It's a frustrating night for me, obviously. ... These people, these fans, they just want to win. ... I don't mean that."

    Does Alec Bohm actually "hate this place?" <br><br>Doesn't sound like it.<br><br>"Look, emotions got the best of me. I said it. Do I mean it? No. It's a frustrating night for me, obviously. ... These people, these fans, they just want to win. ... I don't mean that." <a href="https://t.co/Q7VZ2aBoAg">pic.twitter.com/Q7VZ2aBoAg</a>

    The Mets led 3-0 after the first inning and 4-0 after the seventh, but the Phillies bounced back with five runs in the eighth courtesy of Kyle Schwarber's RBI groundout, J.T. Realmuto's two-run home run and a pair of doubles by Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius. Bohm started the rally with a walk and finished 1-for-1 with two bases on balls.

    The third pick in the 2018 draft was a highly touted prospect and made his MLB debut during the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .338/.400/.481 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 44 games. 

    In 2021, Bohm slashed .247/.305/.342 with seven home runs and 47 RBI in 115 games.

    Entering Monday's game, the Wichita State product had made just one appearance this season, going 2-for-2 with a double and a walk in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. 

    The 3-1 Phillies have the best record in the National League East. Considering it's the beginning of the season, Bohm should only get more comfortable, which would be a great sign for a team looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. 

