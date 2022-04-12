X

    2022 WNBA Draft Results: Complete Round-By-Round Selections and Twitter Reaction

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 12, 2022

    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    The 2022 WNBA draft is in the books.

    The Atlanta Dream took Kentucky star Rhyne Howard first overall Monday, and the Indiana Fever followed with Baylor star NaLyssa Smith.

    2022 WNBA Draft Results

    1st Round

    1. Atlanta Dream: Rhyne Howard, G, Kentucky
    2. Indiana Fever: NaLyssa Smith, F, Baylor
    3. Washington Mystics: Shakira Austin, C, Ole Miss
    4. Indiana Fever: Emily Engstler, F, Louisville
    5. New York Liberty: Nyara Sabally, F, Oregon
    6. Indiana Fever: Lexie Hull, G, Stanford
    7. Dallas Wings: Veronica Burton, G, Northwestern
    8. Las Vegas Aces: Mya Hollingshed, F, Colorado
    9. Los Angeles Sparks: Rae Burrell, G, Tennessee
    10. Indiana Fever: Queen Egbo, C, Baylor
    11. Las Vegas Aces: Kierstan Bell, G, Florida Gulf Coast
    12. Connecticut Sun: Nia Clouden, G, Michigan State

    2nd Round

    1. Las Vegas Aces: Khayla Pointer, G, LSU
    2. Washington Mystics: Christyn Williams, G, UConn
    3. Atlanta Dream: Naz Hillmon, F, Michigan
    4. Los Angeles Sparks: Kianna Smith, G, Louisville
    5. Seattle Storm: Elissa Cunane, C, NC State
    6. Seattle Storm: Lorela Cubaj, F, Georgia Tech*
    7. Los Angeles Sparks: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, F, UConn
    8. Indiana Fever: Destanni Henderson, G, South Carolina
    9. Seattle Storm: Evina Westbrook, G, UConn
    10. Minnesota Lynx: Kayla Jones, F, NC State
    11. Las Vegas Aces: Aisha Sheppard, G, Virginia Tech
    12. Connecticut Sun: Jordan Lewis, G, Baylor

    *Seattle traded Lorela Cubaj to the New York Liberty for a 2023 second-round pick.

    3rd Round

    1. Indiana Fever: Ameshya Williams-Holliday, C Jackson State
    2. Phoenix Mercury: Maya Dodson, F, Notre Dame
    3. Los Angeles Sparks: Amy Atwell, F, Hawai'i
    4. Minnesota Lynx: Hannah Sjerven, C, South Dakota
    5. New York Liberty: Sika Kone, C, Mali
    6. Dallas Wings: Jasmine Dickey, G, Delaware
    7. Dallas Wings: Jazz Bond, F, North Florida
    8. Phoenix Mercury: Macee Williams, F/C, IUPUI
    9. Seattle Storm: Jade Melbourne, G, Australia
    10. Indiana Fever: Ali Patberg, G, Indiana
    11. Las Vegas Aces: Faustine Aifuwa, C, LSU
    12. Connecticut Sun: Kiara Smith, G, Florida

    The first two picks provided no surprises.

    Howard, who averaged 20.5 points and shot 38.3 percent from three-point range as a senior, will be the face of what's shaping up to be a bright future for Atlanta. She's likely to provide an immediate impact, too, after the Dream traded Chennedy Carter and declined to retain Courtney Williams.

    Kentucky WBB @KentuckyWBB

    No need to 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 about it, it finally happened! 💙<br><br>We are so proud of you, <a href="https://twitter.com/howard_rhyne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@howard_rhyne</a>! The <a href="https://twitter.com/AtlantaDream?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AtlantaDream</a> is getting the absolute best.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CrownedHer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CrownedHer</a> 👑<br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> <a href="https://t.co/At9a9Dny5E">pic.twitter.com/At9a9Dny5E</a>

    For the Fever, Smith should break their recent string of bad drafts. None of the players Indiana selected in the first round over the last three years is still with the team.

    Smith averaged a double-double (22.1 points and 11.5 rebounds) in 35 games with Baylor this season. She'll provide some much-needed rebounding and rim protection in Indiana following the departure of Teaira McCowan.

    whitney medworth @its_whitney

    nalyssa smith and emily engstler are already better than last years fever roster lol

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22

    NaLyssa is tough, great pick! <a href="https://twitter.com/IndianaFever?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IndianaFever</a>

    The Washington Mystics were potentially the first real wild card. Beyond the fact that Howard and Smith were widely viewed as the top two players, Washington decided to trade back from the No. 1 pick. The Mystics obviously thought a player comparable to Howard or Smith would still be there at No. 3.

    By taking Ole Miss center Shakira Austin, head coach Mike Thibault continued the trend of expected selections.

    Diamond DeShields @diamonddoesit1

    Good get for DC !

    Wilton C. Jackson II @WiltonReports

    Austin considers herself a “unicorn” and rightfully so. She returns close to home to a talented Mystics’ team and she’s ready to get to work.<br><br>“I feel like I haven’t achieved, but I’m ready for the moment that God has blessed me with,” Austin said before the draft.

    Between Smith and Louisville's Emily Engstler, the Fever were putting together a great haul in the first round. Fans were left scratching their heads when Stanford's Lexie Hull was the sixth player off the board.

    Bleacher Report's Jackie Powell ranked Hull as the fifth-best wing and projected her to go 18th overall.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Lexie Hull drafted that high to the Fever 😳😳 how y’all feel about that? She got the range and defense but that high?

    Pac-12 Conference @pac12

    LEXIE HULL 👏 <a href="https://t.co/grOOsEMoXy">pic.twitter.com/grOOsEMoXy</a>

    Chantel Jennings @ChantelJennings

    Indiana didn't think it could get Lexie Hull at 10? What am I missing?

    Indiana did it again with Baylor center Queen Egbo, who was a third-rounder in Powell's most recent mock draft.

    Kim McCauley @lgbtqfc

    You know, when I posted "the WNBA needs to expand if players like Lexie Hull and Queen Egbo are projected 2nd rounders" I didn't literally mean teams should reach for them in the 1st round

    Chasity Melvin @chasitymelvin

    Love Queen Egbo....Coach Dunn is not re-inventing the wheel here. Definitely drafting her type of players.

    The Las Vegas Aces made the most of their two first-round picks.

    Las Vegas acquired the No. 8 overall pick from the Minnesota Lynx to go along with the No. 11 pick. The Aces came away with Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed and Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell.

    Together, Hollingshed and Bell should help an offense that averaged the second-fewest made threes (5.1 per game) in the league in 2021.

    Em🌹🏳️‍🌈 @em_adler

    OMG<br>Bell-Hollingshed-A'ja what a goddamn lineup

    Aces star A'ja Wilson is already on board:

    A'ja Wilson @_ajawilson22

    WELCOME MYA !!!! 🖤🤍❤️

    The franchise is embarking on a new era with head coach Becky Hammon, but the WNBA legend will be expected to carry on the success her predecessor, Bill Laimbeer, delivered.

    The WNBA draft will allay some of the fears fans might have had about the transition.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.