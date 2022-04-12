2022 WNBA Draft Results: Complete Round-By-Round Selections and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The 2022 WNBA draft is in the books.

The Atlanta Dream took Kentucky star Rhyne Howard first overall Monday, and the Indiana Fever followed with Baylor star NaLyssa Smith.

2022 WNBA Draft Results

1st Round

Atlanta Dream: Rhyne Howard, G, Kentucky Indiana Fever: NaLyssa Smith, F, Baylor Washington Mystics: Shakira Austin, C, Ole Miss Indiana Fever: Emily Engstler, F, Louisville New York Liberty: Nyara Sabally, F, Oregon Indiana Fever: Lexie Hull, G, Stanford Dallas Wings: Veronica Burton, G, Northwestern Las Vegas Aces: Mya Hollingshed, F, Colorado Los Angeles Sparks: Rae Burrell, G, Tennessee

Indiana Fever: Queen Egbo, C, Baylor

Las Vegas Aces: Kierstan Bell, G, Florida Gulf Coast

Connecticut Sun: Nia Clouden, G, Michigan State



2nd Round

Las Vegas Aces: Khayla Pointer, G, LSU Washington Mystics: Christyn Williams, G, UConn Atlanta Dream: Naz Hillmon, F, Michigan Los Angeles Sparks: Kianna Smith, G, Louisville Seattle Storm: Elissa Cunane, C, NC State Seattle Storm: Lorela Cubaj, F, Georgia Tech* Los Angeles Sparks: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, F, UConn Indiana Fever: Destanni Henderson, G, South Carolina Seattle Storm: Evina Westbrook, G, UConn Minnesota Lynx: Kayla Jones, F, NC State Las Vegas Aces: Aisha Sheppard, G, Virginia Tech Connecticut Sun: Jordan Lewis, G, Baylor

*Seattle traded Lorela Cubaj to the New York Liberty for a 2023 second-round pick.

3rd Round

Indiana Fever: Ameshya Williams-Holliday, C Jackson State Phoenix Mercury: Maya Dodson, F, Notre Dame Los Angeles Sparks: Amy Atwell, F, Hawai'i Minnesota Lynx: Hannah Sjerven, C, South Dakota New York Liberty: Sika Kone, C, Mali Dallas Wings: Jasmine Dickey, G, Delaware Dallas Wings: Jazz Bond, F, North Florida Phoenix Mercury: Macee Williams, F/C, IUPUI Seattle Storm: Jade Melbourne, G, Australia Indiana Fever: Ali Patberg, G, Indiana Las Vegas Aces: Faustine Aifuwa, C, LSU Connecticut Sun: Kiara Smith, G, Florida

The first two picks provided no surprises.

Howard, who averaged 20.5 points and shot 38.3 percent from three-point range as a senior, will be the face of what's shaping up to be a bright future for Atlanta. She's likely to provide an immediate impact, too, after the Dream traded Chennedy Carter and declined to retain Courtney Williams.

For the Fever, Smith should break their recent string of bad drafts. None of the players Indiana selected in the first round over the last three years is still with the team.

Smith averaged a double-double (22.1 points and 11.5 rebounds) in 35 games with Baylor this season. She'll provide some much-needed rebounding and rim protection in Indiana following the departure of Teaira McCowan.

The Washington Mystics were potentially the first real wild card. Beyond the fact that Howard and Smith were widely viewed as the top two players, Washington decided to trade back from the No. 1 pick. The Mystics obviously thought a player comparable to Howard or Smith would still be there at No. 3.

By taking Ole Miss center Shakira Austin, head coach Mike Thibault continued the trend of expected selections.

Between Smith and Louisville's Emily Engstler, the Fever were putting together a great haul in the first round. Fans were left scratching their heads when Stanford's Lexie Hull was the sixth player off the board.

Bleacher Report's Jackie Powell ranked Hull as the fifth-best wing and projected her to go 18th overall.

Indiana did it again with Baylor center Queen Egbo, who was a third-rounder in Powell's most recent mock draft.

The Las Vegas Aces made the most of their two first-round picks.

Las Vegas acquired the No. 8 overall pick from the Minnesota Lynx to go along with the No. 11 pick. The Aces came away with Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed and Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell.

Together, Hollingshed and Bell should help an offense that averaged the second-fewest made threes (5.1 per game) in the league in 2021.

Aces star A'ja Wilson is already on board:

The franchise is embarking on a new era with head coach Becky Hammon, but the WNBA legend will be expected to carry on the success her predecessor, Bill Laimbeer, delivered.

The WNBA draft will allay some of the fears fans might have had about the transition.