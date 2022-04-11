Roman Reigns Rumors; Cody Talks When He Thought About WWE Return; Taker Praises Wyatt

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

WWE Still Working Out Roman Reigns' Schedule

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania win over Brock Lesnar meant his schedule was about to get a whole lot busier.

WWE just hasn't figured out how busy.

“As far as I know, and this is something I was told, it hasn’t been decided yet on how they’re doing this," Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast said. "Like, the concept of how they’re going to do this unified title thing, I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s going to be on Raw every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They’re working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out.”

Reigns appeared on both Raw and SmackDown last week in promo segments, but he seemed to setting himself up for a little break from in-ring action. In his SmackDown promo, Reigns told the Usos to go to Raw and unify the men's tag-team championships the same way he did the Universal and WWE titles.

Theoretically, that could give the Usos a task to represent the Bloodline while keeping Reigns off Raw on a regular basis.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cody Says He Began Contemplating WWE Return at Rumble

Cody Rhodes, after months of speculation, has returned to WWE. He's back being a part of regular programming on Raw and will have his first match on WWE's flagship show Monday against The Miz.

A year ago, it would seem unfathomable for Rhodes to be back in the home that once saddled him with the Stardust gimmick.

Even as recently as five months ago, Rhodes had no idea he'd ever be back in WWE. Speaking to reporters after his WrestleMania return, however, Cody says he began getting the itch around the Royal Rumble.

“They’re in the top 10 of the Rumble and I’m like one of two in that top 10 to not win it, and I remember thinking that’s going to go away," Rhodes said. "Ziggler is still at it, these guys are still in there and getting the time, it would be really good to go back and go back in a vindicated type way. I try to be the absolute best wrestler in the world and prove it here. So I’d say about the Royal Rumble, at the time also creeping in my mind, as much as I love where I was and I loved my job, it’s no one’s dream to be an executive. It’s cool for a minute, then you get blamed for everything and that’s not your dream. Everybody wants to be a wrestler; the dream is to put the belt on in their underwear. And I locked myself out of that because I didn’t want to upset fans and do that, and they still got pissed.

“I’m thinking, f--k sorry. I locked myself out of the main title picture so around that time I told myself I didn’t want to be a gatekeeper wrestler. So around that time, it would be what’s best for the whole business to do this. I think it’s for everyone to do this and free up the real estate, they hired like 15 guys with what was available at the time so that’s good. Yeah, I’d say around the Royal Rumble.”

After booking himself into a corner early in his AEW days, agreeing to a stipulation that said he would never hold the AEW championship if he lost to Chris Jericho, Rhodes has made his instant mission in WWE to hold the belt his father never did.

If the new promo photos for Raw are any indication, WWE seems ready to strap a rocketship to Cody's back and make him the top babyface of the red brand. We'll have to see if it all plays out the way he envisioned when he made the leap back to WWE.

Undertaker Praises Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen in any capacity in the wrestling business since his shocking release by WWE last year. While there was a constant stream of rumors about Wyatt heading to AEW, that never came to fruition, and things have been quiet on that front for several months.

The Undertaker, for one, says he hopes Wyatt winds up back in WWE.

”Bray Wyatt, I hope things get worked out with him somewhere because he is a phenomenal talent. And, I think he has a lot to offer to this industry. Hopefully, at some point, he comes home," Undertaker said at a Wrestlemania event.

It's certainly possible Wyatt winds up back in WWE, likely at a far lower salary than what he was making at the top of the card. He recently confirmed on Instagram that he plans on wrestling again but admitted "timing is everything."