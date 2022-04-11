Dwayne Haskins to Be Honored at Ohio State Spring Game, per HC Ryan Day

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State will honor former quarterback Dwayne Haskins at Saturday's spring game, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Haskins died last Saturday at the age of 24.

The 2018 first-round NFL draft pick spent three seasons with Ohio State from 2016-18. He became a starter in 2018 and set school and Big Ten records with 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdown passes, finishing third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

"Buckeye nation meant a lot to Dwayne," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. "Having everybody there on Saturday is significant. And we'll make sure we do things the right way and then moving forward, we just want to make sure we do it the right way and think it through."

There will be plans to additionally honor Haskins at a later date.

The quarterback was signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was training with teammates in Florida prior to his death.