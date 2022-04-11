LeBron James Discusses Possible Lakers Contract Extension After Missing 2022 Playoffs

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James held a press conference Monday in the aftermath of one of the team's most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

James spoke to reporters about a number of topics, including his own future since he is under contract through just the 2022-23 campaign.

"Myself and [agent] Rich [Paul] can't even begin to talk to [GM] Rob [Pelinka] and the front office because of the collective bargaining agreement," he said. "When we get to that point, we'll see."

James' long-term future is under the microscope even more than usual because he turns 38 in December and has dealt with some injury concerns of late.

He played 56 games this season after appearing in just 45 during the 2020-21 campaign. This past campaign was also his 19th, and he has plenty of miles on his legs following an incredible 10 trips to the NBA Finals.

It is a testament to his greatness that he put up MVP-like numbers when he was healthy this season and averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Still, durability was a concern for him and fellow star Anthony Davis, who appeared in 40 games in 2021-22 after playing 36 games last season.

In fact, the Lakers featured more starting lineups than wins on the way to a 33-49 record, which Davis lamented when reflecting on the season:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

James said the team "never got a sample size of what" it could be, which was "definitely frustrating for sure."

The Lakers will surely look to change things up after finishing 22nd in the league in offensive efficiency and 21st in defensive efficiency, per NBA.com. Still, keeping James is surely in their plans even if the King's relationship with the general manager was a topic of discussion at times this season.

In February, ESPN's Dave McMenamin cited a source close to James and Davis who said Pelinka's statement that he was in "alignment" with the two stars in not adding pieces at the trade deadline was "totally false."

James has also been open in the past about eventually wanting to play with his son, Bronny, who is on pace to be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. How much maintaining the flexibility to make that a possibility factors into contract discussions remains to be seen as well.

One change the Lakers are reportedly making is firing head coach Frank Vogel, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

James was asked about Vogel's status and said, "I respect Frank as a coach and as a man. ... He's a man who gives everything to the game. ... At the end of the day I don't know what's going to happen with Frank and him being here, but I have nothing but respect for him."

The other domino may be moving on from Russell Westbrook, who the Lakers acquired via trade from the Washington Wizards prior to the start of the season.

While Westbrook is a future Hall of Famer, the trade did not work out as hoped. He shot 29.8 percent from three-point range, which was a glaring issue when playing alongside James and Davis because of the openings they create, and his player efficiency rating of 15.0 was the lowest mark of his career, per Basketball Reference.

He was also the subject of plenty of criticism and opened up about how much it bothered him and his family in March.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne (h/t RealGM) recently reported "enthusiasm" for Westbrook from James and Davis was a major reason the Lakers made the trade for him when they were also considering potentially completing a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan or pursuing Buddy Hield.

James praised Westbrook's "competitive spirit" Monday and said, "I'm not here to make decisions for the front office and that nature," when asked if he envisions the point guard returning to the Lakers next season. "But I loved being teammates with Russ."

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Lakers as the offseason begins.