LeBron James Says Son Bronny, Steph Curry Top List of Players He Wants to Team With

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James is looking to the future as a disappointing 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers wraps up.

On an upcoming episode of The Shop (h/t Joe Price of Complex), James said his son Bronny is the "No. 1" person he wants to play with at the NBA level.

James said: "Not too long ago, I asked him, 'What you wanna do with this? You wanna get to the pros? What you wanna do?' He's like, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Why?' He said, 'Because I wanna make a name for myself.' ... That's all I needed to hear."

This is not the first time James has said he wants to play with his oldest son, who will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft if the one-and-done rule remains.

"My last year will be played with my son," James said during the All-Star break in February, per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

LeBron also said Stephen Curry is the top current player he would like to be teammates with, noting: "When he gets out of his car, you better guard him, right from the moment he pulls up to the arena."

Perhaps no player in NBA history could take advantage of the spacing James creates more than Curry, and stopping that combination would be daunting for any defense.