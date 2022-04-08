5-Star QB Arch Manning Visiting Virginia amid Interest from Texas, Alabama, More

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

5-star quarterback Arch Manning is reportedly visiting the University of Virginia as his recruitment process ramps up.

Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports reported Manning is on campus Friday despite the fact the Cavaliers have not been considered a serious contender in his recruitment. His father, Cooper, previously said Arch could visit Virginia because that's where his older sister is attending school.

Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Georgia remain the four favorites in Manning's recruitment.

“I think I'll have a good idea, a good feeling, probably around next summer or next spring,” Manning told reporters in October of his commitment timeline. “Right now I have no idea.”

The nephew of Peyton and Eli, Arch Manning is the No. 1 player in the 2023 class and considered one of the most can't-miss quarterback prospects of this generation. He has flashed the arm talent of his uncles while also having the athleticism of his father, a promising wide receiver before injuries cut his football career short.

While Manning has sometimes struggled in spotlight games, every major program in the country has been frothing over his talent for years.

Virginia would be a choice well off the beaten path of college football success. The program has not won 10 games in a season since 1989, the only time it has pulled off the feat in history.

New coach Tony Elliott may bring some winning energy from Clemson, but there's little reason to believe the Cavaliers will be ready to compete for national titles when Manning arrives. This feels more like a courtesy visit since his sister is attending the school.