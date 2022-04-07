Deebo Samuel Unfollows 49ers on Instagram, Deletes Multiple Posts amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Deebo Samuel distanced himself from the San Francisco 49ers on social media.

The 2021 All-Pro unfollowed the team on Instagram and scrubbed a number of posts from his account:

On Thursday, he sent out a cryptic tweet that might now have added context:

While this could amount to nothing, some were quick to dismiss a similar tactic by Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray, which preceded wider drama between him and the team.

Samuel is entering the final year of his contract, and he has watched three wide receivers get paid handsomely this offseason.

Davante Adams signed with the Las Vegas Raiders for five years and $140 million, a record-setting annual mark at $28 million, which didn't last long and fell after Tyreek Hill got $120 million over four years ($30 million AAV) from the Miami Dolphins. Stefon Diggs was next in line, committing to a four-year, $104 million extension.

Now, a lot of eyes are watching the 49ers to see whether they can strike a deal with Samuel before the 2022 season kicks off.

His is also a somewhat unique case given the role he occupied for San Francisco in 2021. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns and carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight scores. He even dabbled in throwing the ball as well.

In terms of pure volume, the 26-year-old isn't on the level of Adams (123 receptions, 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021), nor does he have the kind of explosiveness Hill possesses. But he's arguably just as valuable—if not more so—to his team's offense because of his versatility.

The 49ers can't simply go and find another 6'0", 215-pound receiver who can also play as a running back, either.

Even if Samuel doesn't command more than Adams or Hill, he still figures to be headed toward a massive payday.

Based on recent events, negotiations between Samuel and San Francisco may not be going well.