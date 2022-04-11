X

    NBA Draft 2022: Date, Selection Order, Lottery Predictions and Top Prospects

    Doric SamApril 11, 2022

    The 2021-22 NBA season has come to an end, giving a third of the league the chance to start building toward the upcoming draft. While 20 teams will be gearing up for the playoffs, 10 of them have already turned the page to preparing for the future.

    This year's draft class has a strong number of promising players but no consensus top prospect. While the top of the draft order has yet to be finalized, the teams with the best chances to pick in the lottery are already known.

    Here, we examine the early draft picture, featuring the pre-lottery draft order, projected lottery prospects and a look at some of the players who could be under consideration for one of the top picks in the first round.

    2022 NBA Draft Info

    Date: June 23

    Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    Broadcast and Stream: ESPN, ABC (first round only) and WatchESPN

    Lottery Date: May 17

    Pre-Lottery Draft Order

    1. Houston Rockets

    2. Orlando Magic

    3. Detroit Pistons

    4. Oklahoma City Thunder

    5. Indiana Pacers

    6. Portland Trail Blazers

    7. Sacramento Kings

    8. New Orleans Pelicans (from LAL)

    9. San Antonio Spurs

    10. Washington Wizards

    11. Portland Trail Blazers (from NO)

    12. New York Knicks

    13. Atlanta Hawks

    14. Charlotte Hornets

    15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LAC)

    16. Indiana Pacers (from CLE)

    17. Houston Rockets (from BKN)

    18. Minnesota Timberwolves

    19. Chicago Bulls

    20. San Antonio Spurs (from TOR)

    21. Denver Nuggets

    22. Memphis Grizzlies (from UTA)

    23. Milwaukee Bucks

    24. San Antonio Spurs (from BOS)

    25. Brooklyn Nets (from PHI)

    26. Dallas Mavericks

    27. Miami Heat

    28. Golden State Warriors

    29. Memphis Grizzlies

    30. Oklahoma City Thunder (from PHX)

    Draft order via Tankathon.

    Projected Lottery Selections

    1. Jabari Smith, PF, Auburn

    2. Paolo Banchero, PF, Duke

    3. Chet Holmgren, PF, Gonzaga

    4. Jaden Ivey, PG, Purdue

    5. Keegan Murray, PF, Iowa

    6. Shaedon Sharpe, SG, Kentucky

    7. Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin

    8. Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

    9. AJ Griffin, SF, Duke

    10. Bennedict Mathurin, SF, Arizona

    11. Ochai Agbaji, SF, Kansas

    12. Dyson Daniels, PG, G League Ignite

    13. Jeremy Sochan, PF, Baylor

    14. TyTy Washington Jr., PG, Kentucky

    Jabari Smith, PF, Auburn

    Auburn swingman Jabari Smith is far from solidified as the top overall prospect, but he has the skill set to be in consideration by multiple teams at the top of the draft.

    A 6'10", 220-pound sharpshooter, Smith connected on 42.0 percent of his three-pointers this past season to go along with averages of 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He is also a versatile defender with a high motor, averaging 1.1 steals and 1.0 block.

    Smith didn't start out the season in the conversation for the top pick, but his consistency on both ends of the floor helped move him up draft boards substantially.

    "What seemed like flashes of shooting and mid-range scoring early in the season have become regular occurrences for Jabari Smith," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote in January. "Scouts sound totally swayed by his consistent three-pointers and advanced rise-and-fire game inside the arc."

    Smith will have to improve on his explosiveness when he gets to the next level instead of overly relying on jumpers. But his elite shooting and strong defense create a coveted combination for teams at the top of the draft.

    Paolo Banchero, PF, Duke

    Duke's Paolo Banchero is arguably the most polished scorer in this year's class and could challenge for the top overall pick.

    At 6'10" and 250 pounds, Banchero has an NBA-ready body that allows him to play a physical style. He's a skilled shot creator who can cause nightmares for opposing defenders. He averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his lone season as a Blue Devil.

    Banchero has the versatility to initiate the offense or be the primary finisher. His guard-like skill set at his size gives him the ability to set up his teammates as well as his own offense.

    When Banchero is aggressive in looking for his shot, he has an array of moves he can rely on. From step-back jumpers to pull-up threes to powerful drives, there isn't much he can't do.

    However, Banchero's defensive effort is questionable, at best. He has also shown the traits of being a ball-stopper on offense who slows the game down. While his scoring ability sets him apart from the rest of his peers, he has a way to go if he wants to be the top prospect.

    Chet Holmgren, PF, Gonzaga

    Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren might have the highest ceiling of any prospect in this year's class. If he reaches his full potential, he will be the next "unicorn" player who can dominate the NBA for years to come.

    For now, however, Holmgren can be a defensive anchor while his offense develops at the next level. He will also need time to develop his 7'0", 195-pound frame.

    Holmgren can finish lobs inside or splash shots from beyond the arc. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from deep.

    While Holmgren will be in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick, it will likely come down to need. If a team at the top of the draft already has a young frontcourt, it will likely look elsewhere. But for the teams that have strong perimeter players in need of a co-star, Holmgren would be the perfect fit.

