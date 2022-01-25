Stock Report on Top 2022 NBA Draft Prospects

6 of 8

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

AJ Griffin (Duke, SF/PF, Freshman)

Latest stretch: Seven games, 11.9 points, 54.7 percent FG, 46.9 percent 3PT

Playing almost exclusively off the ball, Griffin is making the most of his complementary role. He hit five spot-up treys against Syracuse's zone over the weekend, raising his three-point mark to 46.6 percent on the season.

Griffin's 6'6", 220-pound frame and shot-making alone should be enough to warrant lottery looks. But at 18 years old, for a prospect who we've already seen lead USA's U16 team in scoring in 2019, there is clearly more offense to unlock from his flashes of self-creation and dribble jumpers (12-of-24).

The fact that he's looked comfortable and remained efficient while having to stand around the arc (for a loaded Duke roster) should leave teams feeling confident in his transition and fit in the pros.

MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite, SF, 2001)

Latest stretch: Four games, 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 51.7 percent FG, 4-of-9 3PT, 2.5 steals

One of the biggest storylines of the 2022 draft, Beauchamp has completely surprised scouts who'd seen little to no film of him last year in junior college. Aside from the numbers he's putting up, NBA teams have been drawn to his archetype and potential value as a versatile wing and multipositional defender.

He's excelling by picking up buckets within the flow of the Ignite's offense, getting out in transition, cutting, crashing the glass and occasionally making the open three. Though not an advanced self-creator or shooter, he uses his size, length and body control to create and finish scoring opportunities.

But he's also starting to show more touch on his jumper and mid-range pull-up. And he plays the right way with effort and discipline that NBA coaches figure to favor. Beauchamp's game might not scream All-Star or upside, but there is obvious, winning role-player potential tied to his off-ball activity, defensive tools, approach and room for shooting improvement.

Tari Eason (LSU, PF, Sophomore)

Latest stretch: Five games, 17.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 56.4 percent FG, 5-of-10 3PT

Ranked top 10 in the nation in both offensive and defensive box plus-minus, Eason has made an impact with two-way versatility the NBA figures to value. A 26-point, 10-rebound double-double against Alabama last week only helped validate the early breakout signs and strengthen his case as a potential lottery pick.

The 6'8", 215-pound forward has wowed with his ability to put the ball down and attack, having already recorded 14 grab-and-go baskets in transition, 13 field goals after driving past closeouts and converted on 7-of-10 possessions as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. Otherwise, he's been an active off-ball scorer by crashing the glass, cutting and rolling. And his 3.5 steal rate and 6.5 percentage block rate can be viewed as promising indicators when projecting his tools and movement for the pros.

Shooting may be a key swing skill for Eason, who's made 13-of-40 threes (32.5 percent) but 77.8 percent of his free throws.