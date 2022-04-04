Tommy Davis Dies at Age 83; Won 3 World Series Titles with Dodgers

AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File

Three-time World Series champion Tommy Davis died Sunday night in Phoenix at the age of 83, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday.

The team did not provide a cause of death. A two-time National League batting champion, Davis spent eight of his 18 MLB seasons with the Dodgers.

Born Herman Thomas Davis in Brooklyn, New York, he was also a three-time All-Star. He was a part of the Dodgers' title-winning teams in 1959, 1963 and 1965. Davis still holds the Los Angeles single-season records of 230 hits and 153 RBI in 1962.

That year was the first of Davis' back-to-back batting titles, when he hit .346 and also led the NL in hits and RBI. He followed that up in 1963 by hitting .326.

Prior to joining the Dodgers, Davis was set to sign with the New York Yankees until a phone call from the legendary Jackie Robinson changed his mind, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

"My mother wondered who was calling," Davis said in 2019. "I pointed to the receiver and mouthed the words, 'It's Jackie Robinson!' I couldn't believe I was speaking to one of my heroes, although I don't remember doing much talking."

Davis spent the other 10 years of his career with the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, California Angels and Kansas City Royals. He retired in 1976 with a career .294 average in 1,999 games with 2,121 hits, 153 home runs and 1,052 RBI.

Davis is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters Morgana, Lauren, Carlyn and Leslie, and son Herman Thomas II. The Dodgers plan to hold a moment of silence for Davis at their spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.