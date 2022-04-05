LeBron James out vs. Suns with Ankle Injury as Lakers Face Elimination from Playoffs

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss a second consecutive game because of an ankle sprain.

The Lakers are facing elimination from playoff contention if they lose to the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

James has missed significant time this season with various setbacks, including ankle, abdominal and knee injuries. The various ailments aren't particularly surprising considering the all-time great is 37 years old with plenty of miles on his legs, but he has been a bright spot for the underachieving Lakers when he is on the floor.

James will have to play in two of the team's final three games to qualify for the NBA scoring title. He currently leads the NBA with 30.3 points per game.

While Los Angeles has failed to live up to expectations as a whole, James' impressive statistical output adds to a Hall of Fame legacy that includes four championships, four NBA Finals MVPs, four league MVPs and 17 All-NBA selections.

The Lakers have struggled to keep pace in the Western Conference even with James on the floor, so it figures to be even more difficult to contend while dealing with this latest setback.

Look for Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson and Austin Reaves to see more playing time in the meantime.