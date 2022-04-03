Lakers Rumors: LeBron James out vs. Nuggets with Ankle Injury amid Playoff Race

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James for another game as he recovers from an injury to his ankle.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, James will sit out Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Friday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans marked the first time James and Anthony Davis were in the lineup together since Feb. 16.

The Lakers (31-46) enter their matchup with the Nuggets in 11th place in the Western Conference. They trail the San Antonio Spurs by one game for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

James has already missed 21 games this season because of injuries, including an abdominal strain that sidelined him for two weeks early in the season.

Left knee soreness kept James out for five straight games from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3. The four-time NBA MVP has recently sat out two games because of a sprained ankle. He originally suffered the injury in the first half of a 116-108 loss to the Pelicans on March 27.

James has been one of the few bright spots for the Lakers this season when he's been able to play. The 37-year-old is leading the NBA in scoring (30.3 points per game). He also ranks second on the team in assists (6.2) and rebounds (8.2).

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will likely turn to Stanley Johnson in the starting lineup until James returns. The 25-year-old has started 24 of 43 games this season and is averaging 6.3 points per game on 47.4 percent shooting from the field.