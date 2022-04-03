AEW Rumors: Jon Moxley Working Through Hamstring Injury

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley is battling a hamstring injury, according to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (via Gunjan Nath of Ringside News).

Meltzer reported the injury occurred while Moxley was training and not during the course of a match.

Heading into AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, the former world champion was feuding with Bryan Danielson. Moxley prevailed in their singles match, which culminated in the pair teaming up with William Regal as their manager. Together, they formed the Blackpool Combat Club.

Most recently, Mox was victorious over Jay Lethal on Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Meltzer speculated that Moxley will continue to compete despite the injury and work around it rather than taking time off to let his hamstring heal.