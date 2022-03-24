Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird Speak Out on Legislative Action Against Trans Youth

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

With a rise in anti-transgender legislation across the United States, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are fighting back.

"We are learning over and over that there is no neutral in this world. We can't sit quietly and let legislative action attack trans youth and strip away human rights," Rapinoe told Bleacher Report.

"What's happening is deeply inhumane," Bird added. "Fighting this takes collective work, and we all have to join the fight."

Rapinoe and Bird, who got engaged in 2020, have been outspoken on social issues throughout their athletic careers. They are now looking to bring awareness and end homophobic violence and bullying with their new "Love Is" campaign in collaboration with Uninterrupted.

The campaign referenced Nigel Shelby, an Alabama teenager who killed himself in 2019 after he was bullied for being gay.

Sales from the hoodies give proceeds to Athletes for Impact on behalf of the Layshia Clarendon Foundation, TENT, Two Spirit Nation, Athlete Ally and Schuyler Bailar.

There has been an increased emphasis on trans rights over the past year, with state lawmakers proposing over 150 bills in 2022 alone targeting transgender people, per Matt Lavietes and Elliott Ramos of NBC News.

Several states have sought to create laws preventing trans athletes from participation in youth sports.

The discussion has grown in the past week after Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, won an NCAA title in swimming.

The hoodie campaign by Rapinoe and Bird aims for people to "pledge love and solidarity with trans people."

Bird is heading into her 19th WNBA season as one of the best players in league history, winning four career titles. Rapinoe helped the United States women's national team win two World Cup titles and was named the FIFA Women's Player of the Year in 2019.