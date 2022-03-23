Chiefs' Updated 2022 NFL Draft Picks After Tyreek Hill Trade

Michael Hickey

The wide receiver position just shot to the top of the list of priorities for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft. Luckily for them, they'll have plenty of capital to address the matter.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kansas City is trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks, including a first- and second-rounder this year.

General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid will now have 12 selections at their disposal in April:

Round 1: No. 29

Round 1: No. 30

Round 2: No. 50

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 94

Round 3: No. 103

Round 4: No. 121

Round 4: No. 135

Round 7: No. 233



Round 7: No. 243

Round 7: No. 251

Round 7: No. 259

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.