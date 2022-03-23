X

    Chiefs' Updated 2022 NFL Draft Picks After Tyreek Hill Trade

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 23, 2022

    The wide receiver position just shot to the top of the list of priorities for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft. Luckily for them, they'll have plenty of capital to address the matter.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kansas City is trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks, including a first- and second-rounder this year.

    General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid will now have 12 selections at their disposal in April:

    • Round 1: No. 29 
    • Round 1: No. 30 
    • Round 2: No. 50 
    • Round 2: No. 62 
    • Round 3: No. 94 
    • Round 3: No. 103 
    • Round 4: No. 121 
    • Round 4: No. 135 
    • Round 7: No. 233 
    • Round 7: No. 243 
    • Round 7: No. 251 
    • Round 7: No. 259

