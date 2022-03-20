NFL Rumors: Cowboys Interested in Jason Pierre-Paul Contract in NFL Free Agency

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly "shown interest" in defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, one of the top edge-rushers still available on the free-agent market.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday there's "nothing imminent" as Pierre-Paul continues his recovery from shoulder surgery in mid-February.

The 33-year-old South Florida product is coming off the least productive season of his 12-year NFL career. He recorded just 31 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games. His Pro Football Focus grade stood at a lackluster 49.1.

His shoulder was likely the culprit for the dip in production. He originally suffered the injury, which he described in October as a torn rotator cuff, in a Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He missed two games and never returned to peak form.

In November, Pierre-Paul called it the worst injury of his career:

While it caused his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure to end on a low note, his first three years with the team were outstanding. He tallied 30.5 sacks in 42 games between 2018 and 2020, giving hope he can bounce back in 2022 once back to full strength.

Pierre-Paul, who started his career as a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2010, is one of the best edge-rushers of the generation. His 91.5 sacks over the past 12 seasons rank 11th in the NFL during that span.

While the shoulder injury represents some risk for interested teams, he could bring some much-needed pass-rushing upside to the Cowboys.

Dallas finished tied for 14th in the NFL with 41 sacks last season and lost Randy Gregory, who ranked second on the team with six of those quarterback takedowns, to the Denver Broncos in free agency.

Pierre-Paul could step into the starting lineup opposite DeMarcus Lawrence and, when paired with standout linebacker Micah Parsons, would have the potential to give the reigning NFC East champions a pretty fearsome edge-rushing trio.

The Cowboys figure to have some competition, however, as the three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl champion has such a strong track record and there's a limited number of other proven pass-rushers left in free agency.