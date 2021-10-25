Bucs' Jason Pierre-Paul Says He Has Fractured Finger, Torn Rotator Cuff Injuries

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears. After the game, he revealed some information that made his performance even more impressive.

Pierre-Paul told reporters he has been playing through a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder, though he didn't specify which one. He added that he has a fractured finger.

Pierre-Paul didn't practice in the week leading up to Sunday's game and was listed as questionable. After his performance, he received praise from Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and teammate Chris Godwin.

Pierre-Paul is a two-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler, including last year when he had 9.5 sacks with four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

After improving to 6-1 on Sunday, the defending champion Buccaneers look poised to make a run at a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Tampa Bay's defense was outstanding against Chicago, recording four sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw four touchdowns, becoming the first player to throw 600 touchdown passes.

The Buccaneers will go for their fifth straight win next Sunday when they visit the New Orleans Saints, which begins a stretch of four of five games on the road.