Buccaneers Free Agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul Underwent Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul announced on Instagram that he underwent shoulder surgery.

The 33-year-old is set to hit free agency after completing his latest two-year, $27 million contract with Tampa Bay. He finished last season with 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

In his Instagram story, Pierre-Paul promised to "kill s--t" when he returns in 2022.

He first suffered the injury in September, missing Weeks 3 and 4. It wasn't until after he returned in October that he revealed he was playing with a torn rotator cuff.

In November, Pierre-Paul discussed the extent of the injury:

After missing the final three games of the regular season, he returned to play two postseason games.

Despite a disappointing year overall, Pierre-Paul has proved to be a difference-maker when healthy. He totaled 9.5 sacks with two interceptions and four forced fumbles in 2020, earning his third career Pro Bowl selection before helping the Buccaneers bring home a Super Bowl title.

Pierre-Paul had two sacks in his team's NFC Championship Game win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers that season and was part of the defensive front that gave Patrick Mahomes problems in the Super Bowl upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With 91.5 career sacks across 165 games with the Buccaneers and New York Giants, there will likely be plenty of demand on the open market if JPP is healthy.