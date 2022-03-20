AEW's Jeff Hardy Explains Why He Rejected WWE's Hall of Fame Offer After Release

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Newly signed AEW star Jeff Hardy explained Friday why he turned down a WWE Hall of Fame induction after WWE released him in December.

Appearing on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Marco Rovere) with his brother, Matt Hardy, Jeff discussed the offer and why he didn't take it:

"It just felt completely wrong, it just didn't feel like the time at all. I almost felt offended, I was very emotional, but almost felt offended, like what? After my 90 days are up, the Hall of Fame is in April and I do go to AEW, how's that going to work? What are y'all trying to hit me with as far as if I sign with AEW when I'm free and me going into the Hall of Fame and how would that even work? My mind and my emotion went crazy and I was in tears man, like this is my career. I know I had been a very influential person to a lot of young misunderstood individuals but yeah, it just felt so wrong. Like how dare you?"

Jeff further expanded on his thought process, noting that he feels he and Matt should go into the WWE Hall of Fame together as The Hardy Boyz at some point:

"I know that sounds crazy because I guess when people get offered the Hall of Fame it's like 'Oh, I'm a Hall of Famer,' but it's never really meant that much to me. It's not time for that, that's why it was a hard no. Especially, it feels like something Matt and I should go in together as The Hardy Boyz when the time is right. It was just weird man, I still don't know how I feel about that overall. It just felt so wrong."

Matt confirmed in February that WWE had offered Jeff a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame's class of 2022, just two months after releasing Jeff from the company.

Jeff's release has been a point of controversy since it occurred, as it came after he walked out during a six-man tag team match at a WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Matt later confirmed that Jeff was let go after he turned down WWE's request for him to go to rehab. Matt also said Jeff was asked to take a drug test at the time, which later came back negative.

WWE's suspicion stemmed from Jeff's history of drug and alcohol misuse, but Jeff has made it clear since his release that drugs and alcohol had nothing to do with his actions at the live event.

Jeff told Matt on his podcast that he "didn't feel valued" in WWE and said he no longer knew what his purpose was within the company.

Once Jeff's 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expired he was free and clear to join his brother in AEW, and he did precisely that by coming to Matt's aid on the March 9 episode of Dynamite.

Jeff is seemingly happy to be enjoying another Hardy Boyz run in AEW, and the 44-year-old hasn't given any indication that he is ready to retire in the near future.

When the time does come for him to retire, however, one can only assume he and Matt will eventually take their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame provided all parties involved can mend fences.