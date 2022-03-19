Rams' Updated Salary Cap After Matthew Stafford's Reported Contract Extension

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

After leading the Los Angeles Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI last season, quarterback Matthew Stafford has reportedly been rewarded with a contract extension that should allow him to finish his career in L.A.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Stafford received a four-year extension worth $160 million and $135 million guaranteed. Schefter added that the new deal will keep Stafford in Los Angeles for the next five years at $183 million.

There are indications that the extension includes a restructured contract. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Stafford's cap hit for the 2022 season has been lowered from the $23 million that he was originally set to earn. Schefter also noted that Stafford's new deal will allow the Rams to try to keep the Super Bowl team intact as well as sign other free agents.

This deal was necessary because Los Angeles desperately needed to create cap room. According to Over the Cap, the Rams have a salary-cap number of $211.6 million and just over $176,000 in available cap space before factoring in Stafford's new contract. The new contract for wide receiver Allen Robinson II also wasn't yet accounted for after he reportedly signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal earlier this week..

Los Angeles has a team full of Pro Bowl-caliber players, so a lot of money is tied up in stars such as Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp. Donald has the largest cap hit next season at $26.75 million, followed by Ramsey's $23.2 million.

It can be expected that the Rams aren't done making moves. Los Angeles still hopes to bring back free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., per Schefter.



Los Angeles could also create more space by moving one of its star players. According to Schefter, Rams receiver Robert Woods is considered a "prime trade candidate." He is set to count for a $15.7 million cap hit this season, per Over the Cap.

