U.S. State Department Urges Russia to Provide Consular Access to Brittney Griner

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The U.S. State Department increased its efforts to support WNBA veteran Brittney Griner, who remains detained in Russia after authorities alleged she possessed cannabis oil, by demanding the country provide consular access to the 31-year-old, according to the Associated Press.

The State Department said in a release on Friday:

“We are closely engaged on this case and in frequent contact with Brittney Griner’s legal team. We insist the Russian government provide consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pre-trial detention, as Brittney Griner is.

“We have repeatedly asked for consular access to these detainees and have consistently been denied access."

This comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that the United States would provide assistance to any citizen being detained in Russia.

Griner was detained last month by the Russian Federal Customs Service at an airport in Moscow after authorities alleged they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Her detainment comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Russia over the latter's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of the public monitoring commission that visits detainees in Russia, told the Associated Press that Griner is doing well, her physical condition is fine and that she is "fairly calm and isn't anxious."

Kalugina also said Griner's lawyers had been able to visit her often and bring her care packages, but she has not been allowed to meet with a U.S. consul.

Griner is one of many WNBA players that plays overseas during the WNBA offseason. She last played for Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg in January.

The Phoenix Mercury selected Griner first overall in the 2013 WNBA draft and she has starred for the team ever since, earning seven All-Star selections in nine seasons.

The WNBA season will begin in May, and the Mercury are set to open the campaign against the Las Vegas Aces on May 6.