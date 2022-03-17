Fletcher Cox Reportedly Released By Eagles After 10 Seasons

AP Photo/Mark Tenally

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

Garafolo noted the Eagles made the move before they would've had to guarantee $18 million of his salary. He added that team and Cox's representatives continue to discuss a possible reunion.

Cox, who's coming off his 10th season in the NFL, has spent his entire career in Philadelphia. His 156 appearances are tied for the 12th-most in franchise history.

Thursday's move is another example of the harsh realities of the NFL, though. The 31-year-old saw a streak of six straight Pro Bowl appearances end in 2021. He finished with 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as he continued to be a steady producer along the defensive line.

At the same time, he appears to be declining relative to his All-Pro peak in 2018, and that made his nearly $15 million cap hit for 2022 difficult to justify. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro added how "Cox also went public about his frustration over new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme and his role in it."

A divorce—even if only temporary—was inevitable.

Now that Cox is heading for the open market, the recruitment is already beginning.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Eagles have three picks in the top 20 (No. 15, 16 and 19) of the 2022 draft, which allows them to meaningfully address their roster in multiple areas.

If Cox's return to Philly doesn't happen, then it could open the door for the team to target a defensive tackle on Day 1. Four defensive linemen (Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Logan Hall and Travon Walker) were among the 30 best players on Bleacher Report's most recent big board.