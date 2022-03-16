MLB Rumors: Matt Chapman Trade Being Finalized Between Athletics, Blue Jays

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly working on a trade that would send third baseman Matt Chapman to Toronto.

According to Jon Morosi, former MLB second baseman Carlos Baerga said the deal has already been agreed upon, although Morosi noted the trade is still under discussion.



The 28-year-old Chapman is a one-time All-Star and is widely considered one of the best defensive players in baseball, having won three Gold Gloves, two Platinum Gloves and one Wilson Overall Defensive Player of the Year award.

