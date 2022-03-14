Kevin Nash Says Scott Hall's Family Will Soon Take WWE Hall of Famer Off Life Support

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared heartbreaking news Monday regarding fellow Hall of Famer and close friend Scott Hall, saying that Hall will soon be taken off life support after experiencing health complications following hip surgery.

In an Instagram post, Nash wrote:

"Scott's on life support. Once his family is in place, they will discontinue life support. I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken, and I'm so very f--king sad. I love Scott with all my heart, but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present."

Wade Keller of PWTorch reported Sunday that Hall had been placed on life support after suffering three heart attacks following hip surgery. Keller added that a "serious complication" arose for the 63-year-old when a blood clot got loose.

Earlier in March, Hall's friend and former wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett announced via Facebook earlier that Hall had broken his hip as a result of a fall (h/t TMZ Sports).

The legendary wrestler had a history of hip issues, most notably undergoing hip replacement surgery in 2013 after fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page helped raise $80,000 for the procedure.

As part of his Instagram post, Nash wrote that he was "blessed" to have a friend like Hall who "enriched" his life. Also, while Hall went by the nickname The Bad Guy in wrestling, Nash referred to Hall as a "great guy" and noted that "you ain't going to see another one like him again."

Hall entered the wrestling business in 1984. He is best known in WWE for his run as Razor Ramon from 1992-1996 and his time in WCW under his real name from 1996-2000.

As Ramon, Hall was one the biggest and most charismatic stars in WWE. He never held the WWE Championship, but he was constantly in the mix for the Intercontinental Championship, winning it on four occasions.

In 1996, Hall and Nash changed the business by jumping from WWE to WCW. They formed a team called The Outsiders and were the founding members of the New World Order along with "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan.

Hall held the WCW World Tag Team Championship seven times, the United States Championship twice and the Television Championship once.

Substance misuse cut short Hall's wrestling career, but in recent years, with the help of DDP, he had gotten himself clean and in better physical condition.

Hall was rewarded for his hard work by twice being enshrined him in the Hall of Fame. The first time came as an individual in 2014 and the second was two years ago as part of The NWO.