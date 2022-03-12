MLB Trade Rumors: Pirates All-Star OF Bryan Reynolds Interests Padres, Marlins

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Coming off an All-Star season in 2021, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds could be on the trade block.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins have shown interest in Reynolds if the Pirates decide to move on from their 27-year-old star.

Rosenthal did note the chances of Pittsburgh actually trading Reynolds are "slim" at this point.

Since making his MLB debut in April 2019, Reynolds has been one of the few bright spots in Pittsburgh. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 after posting a .314/.377/.503 slash line with 16 homers in 134 games.

The pandemic-shortened 2020 season was a step back for Reynolds. He had a .189/.275/.357 line in 55 games.

Last year was a breakout season for Reynolds. The Baltimore native hit .302/.390/.522 with 24 homers, 90 RBI and 93 runs scored in 159 games.

Reynolds is eligible for arbitration for the first time this season. Spotrac estimates he will earn $4.5 million in 2022.

Given Reynolds' high level of production in the last two 162-game seasons, it's understandable why the Padres and Marlins would be interested. He can play all three outfield positions and isn't going to cost a lot of money over the next three years.

The Padres have an opening for a starting left fielder with Tommy Pham being a free agent.

The Marlins' top three outfielders are projected to be Avisail Garcia, Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz. Reynolds would be an upgrade over any of them in 2022 and beyond.

Pittsburgh needs to start showing some signs of progress at the MLB level. The team has a 149-235 record over the past three seasons combined. The farm system is going to start producing high-ceiling talent within the next two years, including Henry Davis, Quinn Priester and Roansy Contreras.

Reynolds would seem like a player the Pirates would want to build around because he's produced at such a high level for most of his career.