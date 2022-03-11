X

    Video: Ben Simmons Booed by 76ers Fans During Nets Warmups in Return to Philly

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Ben Simmons isn't going to play Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but he made an appearance in front of the fans at Wells Fargo Center.

    The Brooklyn Nets playmaker came out for pregame warmups and wasn't exactly met with the warmest reception:

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Ben Simmons is out before the game working out <a href="https://t.co/i8gYqai6PR">pic.twitter.com/i8gYqai6PR</a>

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Today in “the jokes write themselves”: Ben Simmons is standing under the basket passing to Patty Mills while he warms up

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Crowd is chanting “Shoot the ball” at Ben Simmons as he continues to pass to Patty Mills during his warmup

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    Ben Simmons is out on the floor during warm-ups 😳<br><br>You'll never guess: he hasn't taken a shot yet. <a href="https://t.co/B2Vpc7Rywa">pic.twitter.com/B2Vpc7Rywa</a>

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    Not Sixers fans jokingly cheering a Ben Simmons dunk 😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/tMZY9hhRg3">pic.twitter.com/tMZY9hhRg3</a>

    "How many people go into an arena and get booed by the entire place?" Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters. "I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege."

    Simmons still hasn't played a game this season, but he has made plenty of headlines even before the 76ers traded him to the Nets in the deal that brought James Harden to Philadelphia. The LSU product requested a trade and was suspended after he was kicked out of a practice with the 76ers. He also said he wasn't mentally ready to take the court.

    He will be a primary storyline Thursday in his return to Philadelphia even though he won't play. Perhaps he will if the teams face each other in the playoffs.         

