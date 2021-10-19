Shams: Ben Simmons Not Against Playing for 76ers, but Isn't 'Mentally Ready Yet'

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Ben Simmons, who was sent home from Philadelphia 76ers practice and suspended one game on Tuesday for refusing to participate in defensive drills, "is not against playing, but he is not mentally ready yet," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania added that it's become "clear around the league" that the Sixers are "attempting to try to use any amount of leverage now that Simmons has returned to Philadelphia. The 76ers are not trying to move Simmons and have made clear that they will not deal him at this time, according to sources."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the same:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.