Nets' Ben Simmons on Requesting Trade from 76ers: 'It Was a Personal Thing With Me'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Ben Simmons spoke to the media for the first time all season on Tuesday during his introductory press conference with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets acquired Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks (2022, 2027) from the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden and Paul Millsap on Feb. 10.

Asked about what went wrong with the Sixers, Simmons only said "it was a personal thing with me" that prevented him from wanting to play with the team.

"It was piled up," he added. "A bunch of things that were going on over the years, I wasn’t myself. Being happy, taking care of my well-being. It wasn’t about the basketball, it wasn’t about the money."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.