Johnny Knoxville Defeats Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 38

Photo credit: WWE.com

Johnny Knoxville upset Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

The Great Liberator took plenty of punishment throughout the contest, including being bodyslammed by Wee Man from Jackass and struck by a giant hand, before he was pinned by Knoxville inside a giant mousetrap.

Sunday marked the culmination of a rivalry that dated back to January during the comedian's preparations for the Royal Rumble.

Knoxville was granted a spot in the 2022 men's Rumble match as part of the promotional tour for the Jackass Forever movie, and he embarrassed Zayn during the buildup to the event.

In addition to throwing The Great Liberator over the top rope at one point, he showed his rival up on a number of other occasions.

During one segment on SmackDown, Zayn tried to prove he could top Knoxville at his own game by shocking himself with a cattle prod, but the actor interrupted and it didn't end well for the WWE Superstar.

Knoxville discovered Zayn was using low voltage, so he turned it up and shocked Zayn himself, which sent the Canadian wrestler to the canvas.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Zayn got a measure of revenge in the Rumble match by eliminating Knoxville, and he followed that up by crashing the Jackass Forever red-carpet premiere, although the film's star had him ejected.

Throughout his feud with Knoxville, Zayn was the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, and he won the title for the third time when he beat Shinsuke Nakamura on the Feb. 18 episode of SmackDown.

Zayn's reign was short-lived, though, thanks to the Jackass star distracting him during a title defense against Ricochet three weeks later, resulting in The One and Only winning the belt.

Zayn vowed to get payback against Knoxville after that, but the comedian managed to humiliate him with a number of contraptions on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).