Report: USC's Lincoln Riley Spent $17.2M on 13,000 Square-Foot LA Oceanfront Estate

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

USC head football coach Lincoln Riley paid nearly $17.2 million for a seven-bedroom mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County.

Dirt's Wendy Bowman reported Tuesday that California property records show Riley secured the estate on a discount from the original $19.5 million asking price.

Front Office Sports showcased pictures of the home and listed some of its amenities:

Riley left the University of Oklahoma, where he'd spent the past five years as head coach of the Sooners, to accept the USC job in late November.

Although there was speculation that the 38-year-old Texas native signed a $110 million contract with the Trojans, the school hasn't confirmed that figure.

"Everything intrigued me," Riley told reporters in November about the move. "The location, the history of the program, the opportunities here to recruit, to build a national championship level roster. The opportunity for my family to live in a new place."

His arrival has raised expectations for USC squad that's coming off a 4-8 season and has only finished inside the Top Five of the final AP poll once since 2008. That's a sharp decline for a program that was a perennial national championship contender in the early 2000s.

Riley guided the Sooners to a 55-10 record over his five seasons at the helm, and they finished inside the Top 10 every season, including three appearances in the College Football Playoff.

The Trojans will open the new era Sept. 3 when they host Rice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.