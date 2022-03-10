Brittney Griner Case Being Worked on by State Department, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred Says

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) said Wednesday he has been in contact with the State Department and is working toward a potential solution for the Brittney Griner situation.

Griner, who is a star player for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and plays overseas for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg during offseasons, has been detained in Russia on drug charges. The timing is of particular note, as international relations with Russia have largely deteriorated amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"My office has been in touch with the State Department, and we're working with them to see what is the best way forward," Allred, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said, per Mechelle Voepel of ESPN.

Voepel shared more of his comments:

"I know the administration is working hard to try and get access to her and try to be helpful here. But obviously, it's also happening in the context of really strained relations. I do think that it's really unusual that we've not been granted access to her from our embassy and our consular services.

"The Russian criminal justice system is very different than ours, very opaque. We don't have a lot of insight into where she is in that process right now. But she's been held for three weeks now, and that's extremely concerning."

His comments come after Russian state TV released a photograph of Griner in custody following her arrest:

"Brittney Griner has the WNBA's full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States," the WNBA previously said in a statement.

Holly Yan of CNN noted the Russian Federal Customs Service detained Griner at Moscow's airport and said she was found with hash oil. She could face five to 10 years in prison.

Allred played football at Baylor before he suited up for the Tennessee Titans for four seasons in the NFL. Griner also attended Baylor and helped lead the Bears to a national championship during her collegiate career.

He also mentioned the Baylor connection:

"Of course for me, there is a Baylor connection. And also being on the Foreign Affairs Committee, and having recently visited Ukraine and being intimately involved with our response to the Russian aggression there. But also the fact that Brittney is a high-profile LGBTQ advocate and icon in many ways.

"I'm sure her lawyer in Russia is working through the process. But every day for anyone being held, particularly being held overseas, is a lifetime. I recognize that for her friends and family, this must be an incredibly difficult time. And for her, I'm sure the uncertainty about what's happening is probably just terrible. And so, hopefully, whatever happens, we can get this moving quickly and get her out."

Griner has been with the Mercury her entire WNBA career since the team selected her with the No. 1 pick of the 2013 draft.