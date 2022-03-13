March Madness 2022: 68-Team NCAA Men's Tournament Field Revealed on Selection Sunday

AP Photo/John Locher

Let the Madness begin.

The 2022 NCAA men's tournament bracket was released Sunday, and the 68 teams now know the paths they will need to navigate to cut down the nets. Fans looking to fill out brackets and compete in office pools won't have long to do their research, either, as the First Four games begin Tuesday.

Here is a look at the bracket and a championship prediction.

2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Bracket

Championship Prediction

Picking the nation's best team may not be as exciting as predicting upsets when it comes to filling out brackets in March, but it's probably the best way to win your office pool.

And the best team this season is the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

They landed the overall No. 1 seed in Sunday's bracket reveal, and they will win the necessary six games to cut down the nets as national champions for the first time in school history after coming so close last season before losing in the title game to Baylor.

One look at the Bulldogs' resume shows how talented they are this season.

They lost just three times overall and once in West Coast Conference play but avenged that defeat to Saint Mary's in the conference tournament championship game. Their two nonconference losses were nothing to be ashamed of, either, considering they came via a combined 12 points to Duke and Alabama.

Mark Few's team also notched impressive nonconference wins against Texas, UCLA and Texas Tech. Every one of its league victories came by double digits, including the 13-point win over Saint Mary's in the tournament championship game.

The thing that makes Gonzaga so dangerous is its ability to win on both ends of the floor.

The Bulldogs are No. 1 in KenPom.com's offensive efficiency rankings and No. 7 in the defensive efficiency rankings. They are the only team in the country that finished in the top 10 in each category, which means they will not be reliant on their offense or defense to make a deep run.

Gonzaga also has the star power to take over in crunch time.

There may not be a better frontcourt in the nation than Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme, and the presence of both on the floor means opponents will have to pick and choose when they use double-teams.

The backcourt trio of Julian Strawther, Andrew Nembhard and Rasir Bolton is also formidable, and all three of them can capitalize from three-point range when Timme and Holmgren attract extra attention in the frontcourt.

Perhaps no game underscores how dangerous the entire group can be than the conference tournament championship win over Saint Mary's. With the Gaels focused on at least containing Timme and Holmgren, the three guards combined to shoot 8-of-11 from deep in an offensive clinic.

It looked like a championship formula, and the Bulldogs will attempt to unleash it at the Big Dance.