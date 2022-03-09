Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim Suspended 1 Game for Punching FSU's Wyatt Wilkes

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The ACC announced that Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim has been suspended for one game after he punched Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes during Wednesday's conference tournament game.

The suspension rules Boeheim, son of head coach Jim Boeheim, out for Syracuse's game against Duke in the quarterfinals.

During the first half of Wednesday's game, Boeheim struck Wilkes in the stomach as he went up the court. Wilkes doubled over in pain, but no foul was called and the play wasn't reviewed.

The Orange went on to win the game 96-57. After the game, Boeheim offered an apology and denied any malicious intent.

"I swung my arm while turning to go back up the court," he said, per TMZ Sports. "It was wrong to act out in frustration. I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. I pride myself in respecting the game and our opponent. I will not react that way again."

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said he doesn't believe Boeheim intended to make a dirty play.

"There's not a better kid in the ACC than Buddy Boeheim," Hamilton told reporters. "... We are going to move on and let how well they played be what people talk about related to this game."

A senior, Boeheim led Syracuse in scoring during the regular season at 19.3 points per game. The Orange improved to 16-16 with Wednesday's win and are trying to avoid finishing the season with a losing record for the first time since 1968-69.