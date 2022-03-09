Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim Appears to Punch FSU's Wyatt Wilkes During ACC Tournament

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim appeared to take a shot at Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the first half of Wednesday's ACC tournament game.

Midway through the first half, it looked as if Boeheim punched Wilkes in the stomach as the former turned to get back on defense after Joseph Girard III made a three-pointer for the Orange.

Even though Wilkes doubled over for a few moments, there was no foul called and no review conducted by the officials.

