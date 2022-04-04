Sasha Banks, Naomi Win WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38

Photo credit: WWE.com

Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated the teams of Carmella and Queen Zelina, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, and Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday.

The Boss and Naomi combined to floor Carmella before Banks pinned The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE to secure the titles for the newly formed team.

Carmella and Zelina entered The Show of Shows having held the titles for over four months, which led to some of WWE's top female Superstars joining forces in an effort to take them down.

The first such instance involved Banks and Naomi, who were once part of a stable called Team B.A.D. along with Tamina when The Boss initially made the leap from NXT to the main roster in 2015.

During a match between Banks and Shotzi on the Feb. 25 edition of SmackDown, The Glow looked on from ringside and threw her support behind her former teammate.

After The Boss picked up the victory, Naomi declared they would be the next WWE women's tag team champions, and Banks embraced the idea.

WWE initially announced Carmella and Zelina vs. Banks and Naomi as the WrestleMania match, but Ripley and Morgan managed to get themselves involved as well.

On the March 7 edition of Raw, they were put into a non-title match against Carmella and Zelina with the stipulation that they would be added to the title bout on The Grandest Stage of Them All if they won.

The Nightmare and Morgan were indeed victorious in large part due to Carmella conversing with her boyfriend and Raw commentator, Corey Graves, rather than helping Zelina.

That put Carmella and Zelina in a precarious position, as it increased the odds of them dropping the titles at WrestleMania.

Things got even worse for Carmella and Zelina on the March 18 edition of SmackDown when Natalya and Baszler attacked Banks, Naomi, Ripley and Morgan during a tag team match, leading to WWE official Sonya Deville adding them to the title bout as well.

The situation did come back to bite Carmella and Zelina, as they saw their championship reign end at the hands of Banks and Naomi.

