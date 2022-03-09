Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Seahawks' Top QB Options with No. 9 Pick in NFL Draft

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Seattle Seahawks are in for a rebuild after trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks received the No. 9 overall pick in this year's draft from Denver as part of the deal.

With Wilson out of the picture, it's possible the team will be looking to use the pick to select its quarterback of the future, with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett or Liberty's Malik Willis among the top prospects who could be available.

The 2022 NFL draft figures to be significant because it likely will mark the first time since 2017 that a quarterback isn't selected with the No. 1 overall pick. In fact, there aren't many QB-needy teams in the top 10, which would likely lead to Seattle having multiple options available at No. 9.

Widely regarded as the top two quarterback prospects in this year's draft class, Pickett and Willis both had strong showings at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week.

Willis impressed with his powerful arm, wowing scouts with some beautiful deep passes. The Athletic's Jeff Howe also reported that Willis had "blow[n] away" coaches and executives during his interview process.

Pickett's athleticism was on full display with a 4.67 in the 40-yard dash. He also showed a combination of strength and accuracy during the throwing portion.

A finalist for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns and led Pitt to the ACC championship, the program's first conference title since 2010 as a member of the Big East.

Willis threw for 2,857 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while adding 878 yards on the ground and 13 rushing touchdowns last season as the starter for Liberty.

It would be a surprise if Seattle selected a different quarterback with the ninth pick, but there are other signal-callers with promise. Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and North Carolina's Sam Howell all flashed potential and could rise up draft boards with strong pro-day performances.