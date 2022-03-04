Kenny Pickett at 2022 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett had himself an eventful outing at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. The former Pitt quarterback was under the spotlight, as many are predicting him to be one of the first QBs taken in this year's draft, and he didn't disappoint.

Pickett flashed his athleticism and impressed with an unofficial time of 4.67 in the 40-yard dash. Pickett's time was third out of the eight quarterbacks who ran the 40, with many others opting out.

Picket wore gloves on both his hands during the throwing portion of the night. He displayed a nice combination of strength and accuracy, though he did hang a couple of balls that his receivers had to wait on.

But the deep ball isn't necessarily what Pickett is known for. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Johnny McGonigal pointed out that Pickett's intangibles, such as pocket presence and reading defenses, are what truly set him apart.

Unsurprisingly, much attention was placed on Pickett's hand size. His right hand measured in at eight-and-a-half inches, per NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah. That would register for the smallest hand size among current NFL quarterbacks. New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill had that distinction last season, measuring at eight-and-three-quarters.

Pickett had notably skipped the hand-size measurement at the Senior Bowl because of double-jointed thumb. The Pitt alum said Wednesday that he wanted extra time to work out his hand, though he downplayed the impending results.

"The reason I didn't measure at the Senior Bowl was just to have those extra couple weeks, just kind of a commonsense thing, to have more time working the exercises," Pickett told reporters Wednesday. "Whatever it measures, it measures, I'm sure that won't be the end of it, but that will be the last measurement I'm sure I'll take of it."

Hand size is often scrutinized, but it has not proven to be a barometer of success. Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow's hands measured at nine inches in 2020, and he joked that he was "considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands." He went on to be the No. 1 overall pick and led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance this past season.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Pickett as the No. 2 quarterback prospect behind Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder. Pickett is projected to be selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 9 overall pick.