Malik Willis at 2022 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

Facing his first chance to perform in front of NFL scouts, Malik Willis took full advantage and put the full focus on his arm during the Scouting Combine on Thursday. The former Liberty signal-caller made a slew of standout throws that set himself apart from the other QBs.

Despite being known as a dual-threat quarterback, Willis was among the many quarterbacks to opt not to run the 40-yard dash as only eight QBs completed the drill.

During the throwing drills, it was notable how the ball popped out of Willis' hand. His throwing motion looked natural and effortless.

But it was the deep ball where Willis impressed the most. He wowed with his combination of strength and touch, throwing a couple dimes that drew big reactions from the fans in attendance.

An impressive performance like that could be enough to propel Willis up some draft boards. He showed that with the right development, he could be a successful NFL quarterback for years to come.

Willis' hand size didn't raise any eyebrows as he measured in at nine-and-a-half inches, which is fairly average. Comparatively, that is the same size as NFL quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson and Matt Ryan.

The 22-year-old reportedly has also been impressing NFL coaches and executives during the interview process.

"The overwhelming majority of those evaluators also believe Willis has the highest ceiling of the signal-callers, but he’ll need at least a season to develop," The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote on Thursday. "Willis has continued to blow away coaches and executives during his meetings, which was also the case at the Senior Bowl.

Video surfaced Thursday where Willis was seen taking some time away from the combine to help someone on the streets of Indianapolis.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Willis as the No. 4 quarterback prospect in this year's draft. He is projected to be selected 20th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.