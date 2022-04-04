Edge Defeats AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 38

Photo credit: WWE.com

Edge defeated AJ Styles in a first-time-ever dream match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night.

During the closing moments of the bout, Damian Priest appeared ringside and distracted Styles, providing The Rated-R Superstar with the opening to hit a Spear and get the pin.

The Archer of Infamy seemingly formed an alliance with Edge after the match.

On Feb. 21, Edge cut a passionate promo on Raw asking for someone in the locker room to step up, and one week later, he found out Styles would be his adversary on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Fans have long hoped for the two men to lock horns, so there was a huge reaction when The Phenomenal One answered the challenge.

The feel-good moment didn't last long, though, as The Rated-R Superstar viciously attacked Styles and put an exclamation point on it by hitting him with a one-man Con-Chair-To twice.

WWE later announced Styles had been diagnosed with a neck contusion, which prevented him from appearing on Raw the following week.

Edge did show up, though, and cut an intense promo in which he tapped into his dark side.

The Ultimate Opportunist claimed the attack was done for Styles' own good since he wanted the best and most aggressive version of his rival to show up at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Sunday marked perhaps the biggest WrestleMania challenge of Styles' career, which is significant since he has competed in big singles matches against the likes of Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and The Undertaker at the marquee event.

The same could be said for Edge, who added to his lineage of great bouts at The Show of Shows, which also included the WrestleMania X-Seven tag team Tables, Ladders and Chairs match, The Undertaker, Orton and last year's Triple Threat main event against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

Edge and Styles aimed to steal the show, and they may have done that, but perhaps more importantly, The Rated-R Superstar scored one of his biggest wins since returning from injury two years ago.

