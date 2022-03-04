WNBA Commissioner: Charter Flights Would Put League's Financial Health at Risk

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Earlier this week, the New York Liberty were fined $500,000 for chartering flights to away games during the WNBA season and other violations of league rules. On Thursday, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert revealed why it was necessary to penalize the Liberty.

According to Engelbert, paying for charter flights would have a negative impact on the league's financial health.

"It would be more than $20 million a year to fund charter flights for an entire WNBA season," Engelbert told ESPN's Mechelle Voepel. "So this is something that we're not going to jeopardize the financial health of the league and be irresponsible about. If we can get it funded by sponsors and supporters, great, but that's not where we are. We do not have that."

Engelbert went on to say that chartering flights is something that her office has already explored, but it's just not feasible at the moment.

"We've asked all the major airlines. We've asked charter companies," Engelbert said. "I've been working on this since the moment I came into the league. But without sponsors stepping up, it's just not in the cards right now."

She continued: "If we could get it sponsored or funded in some way ... I'm all ears. I've gotten lots of calls over the past year about this since we've been back in our 12 markets. Then when people price it out, and they see it's $20 million-plus, you never hear from them again."

As part of the fine levied against the Liberty, the team was sent a letter stating, "Any similar violations in the future will result in more significant discipline, including larger fines and the possible forfeiture of draft picks."

Engelbert said the league would be open to supporting teams who face significant travel issues that would be eased by a charter.

"We funded charter travel during the playoffs last year and in 2019, so I know what it costs," Engelbert said. "I know how to be thoughtful about doing it when it makes sense."

However, she pointed out that the Liberty's use of a charter violated the league's collective bargaining agreement. Engelbert believes the use of a charter would potentially give New York a competitive advantage, considering that other teams around the league can't afford the same amenities.