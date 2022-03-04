WWE 2K22: Newest Additions to Universe Mode Ahead of Release Date

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Universe Mode has been a staple in the WWE 2K series over the past several years, and the popular offering is back once again for WWE 2K22.

With Universe Mode, players are essentially handed a blank slate and put in charge of everything in WWE. That includes deciding who is on which brand, booking matches and determining champions.

Gamers can play Universe Mode for an infinite amount of time, going through the WWE calendar over and over with new feuds, champions and pay-per-view matches.

All of those aspects figure to remain in place for Universe Mode in WWE 2K22, but there is one significant change that is likely to be well received by players.

That change is called Superstar Mode, which allows gamers to take control of one particular Superstar in Universe Mode and play out everything involving them, while allowing everything else to be simulated.

Last month, WWE 2K creative director Lynell Jinks further explained Superstar Mode during a media call:

That is a major addition and a coup for players who don't necessarily want to spend the time mapping out every single aspect of Universe Mode.

As pointed out by Ryan Smart of Sporf.com, Superstar Mode is seemingly the new version of the Road to WrestleMania mode.

Road to WrestleMania was included in the final few editions of the SmackDown vs. Raw video game series, as well as WWE '12.

In it, gamers could take control of a specific Superstar or even a created Superstar in some cases, and they would then play through a predetermined storyline with the end result being a WrestleMania match.

The difference with Superstar Mode in Universe Mode is that WrestleMania doesn't have to be the end of the line. Gamers can continue to play things out with their Superstar of choice for as long as they want.

Superstar Mode may also have some similarities to the new MyRise mode, which allows players to take a created Superstar from the bottom of WWE to the top of the company.

For those who would rather control an existing Superstar, however, Superstar Mode is what will allow them to do so.

Additional details regarding Superstar Mode haven't been made available, but even if it is strictly a Universe Mode for a single Superstar, it adds a great deal of replayability to the popular game mode.

WWE 2K22 will be released for all consoles on March 11, while those who pre-ordered the deluxe edition or nWo 4-Life edition can begin playing March 8.

