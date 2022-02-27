Knicks' Tom Thibodeau: 'No Question' James Harden Gives 76ers 1 of NBA's Top Lineups

David Berding/Getty Images

The New York Knicks will face the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, and Tom Thibodeau knows it won't be easy to come out with a win.

While speaking with reporters ahead of the matchup, Thibodeau said the addition of James Harden in Philadelphia gives the Sixers one of the best lineups in the NBA:

The 76ers traded Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to acquire Harden from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline. Their lineup now consists of Harden, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris.

The three-time scoring champion made his Sixers debut in a 133-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and he did not disappoint, finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.

He also elevated the play of his teammates as Embiid and Maxey contributed heavily in the win. Embiid even said after the game that having Harden in the lineup made him "probably the most wide-open I've ever been in my career."

If the Sixers can replicate the success they found against the Timberwolves, they'll be one of the most difficult teams to play against down the stretch.

Philadelphia enters Saturday's game third in the Eastern Conference with a 36-23 record. The team is just three games behind the first-place Miami Heat.