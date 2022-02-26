Joel Embiid on James Harden's Debut: 'Probably the Most Wide-Open I've Ever Been'

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is already enjoying playing alongside new teammate James Harden, who made his Sixers debut on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After a 133-102 win over the Timberwolves at Target Center, Embiid was asked what he thought about Harden.

"That was probably the most wide-open I've ever been in my career," Embiid said. "I had a lot of easy baskets. I used to have to go for everything, but in the fourth quarter, the shot-making ability, shot creation...you should've seen my face. I was just like, 'I've never had this,' nothing close to it. So, hopefully that continues."

Harden finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists, while Embiid finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. The duo is already looking like one of the best in the NBA, and their connection is clear.

Harden is a significant upgrade from Ben Simmons, whom the Sixers traded to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline. The 2017-18 NBA MVP has the ability to create shots for not only himself but also for the players around him.

When Simmons was in Philadelphia, Embiid was often tasked with doing a lot of the work for himself. So having Harden on board is a significant change that will only benefit the MVP candidate.

Friday's win helped the Sixers improve to 36-23 on the season. They are now just 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference.