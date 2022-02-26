Dominik Hasek Calls Out Alex Ovechkin, Says NHL Should Suspend Russians' Contracts

Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to suspend the contracts of all Russian players Saturday amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hasek took to Twitter to criticize Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin before expressing his belief that all Russian NHL players should have to sit out for the time being:

The Czech Republic native wrote that the NHL will have "indirect co-responsibility" for those killed in Ukraine if it does not rule Russian players ineligible.

Hasek concluded by saying he was "very sorry" to the Russian athletes who are against the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

CTV's Rick Westhead later confirmed that the Twitter account that tweeted the messages does indeed belong to Hasek.

The 57-year-old Hasek, who starred for the Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators during his 16-year NHL career, was responding to an article regarding Ovechkin's reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ovechkin was asked in a news conference Friday about the invasion, and he responded: "Please, no more war. Doesn't matter who's in the war. Russia. Ukraine. Different countries. I think we live in a world like we have to live in peace and a great world."

Ovechkin, who is arguably the greatest Russian player ever and ranks fourth in NHL history with 762 career goals, also said the following regarding Putin: "Well, he's my president. But, how I said, I'm not in politics. I'm an athlete. How I said, hope everything's going to be done soon. It's a hard situation right now for both sides. Everything, like how I said, everything I hope is going to be end, and I'm not in control of situation."

Ovechkin has long been a public supporter of Putin. Notably, his Instagram profile picture is a photo of himself standing next to Putin.

Also, per The Athletic, Ovechkin organized a movement in support of Putin in 2017.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began Thursday, and it has seen the Russian military fire rockets in an attempt to take over the capital city of Kyiv.

Hasek's comments are significant in the hockey world since he is considered by many to be the greatest goalie of all time with six Vezina Trophies, two Hart Memorial Trophies and two Stanley Cup wins to his credit.