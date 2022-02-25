NCAA Raises Marijuana Testing Thresholds for Student-Athletes

G Fiume/Getty Images

The NCAA is raising the marijuana-testing threshold for student-athletes.

In a press release issued Friday, the Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports increased the THC threshold from 35 to 150 nanograms per milliliter.

The committee is also recommending that each division "consider changes to the current penalty structure for student-athletes who test positive for THC during NCAA drug testing."

Under the NCAA's proposed penalty structure, student-athletes wouldn't be at risk of missing games until a second positive test:

Dr. Stephanie Chu, Colorado team physician and CSMAS chair, issued a statement about the changes in the press release:

"These adjustments to the NCAA drug testing program were approved after careful consideration and extensive discussion of the recommendations made by the Drug Testing Subcommittee, which has been meeting since last fall. The updated cannabis testing policies create a clear pathway for student-athletes to participate in education and management programs specific to their needs at the campus level."

The last time the NCAA increased the THC threshold was in 2019. It went from 15 to 35 milligrams. The move was designed to "prevent those who have inhaled cannabis via secondhand smoke from triggering a positive test and facing penalties."

The NCAA's announcement comes as the stigma around marijuana use has dramatically decreased in recent years. It has been fully legalized in 18 different states and decriminalized in 13 others.

The new adjustment to the testing threshold goes into effect immediately and will apply to all drug tests administered since the fall 2021 semester.

Since drug-testing penalties are legislated under NCAA bylaws, each division is required to adopt the new legislation before any changes are made to discipline for potential violations.