Dave Doeren, NC State Agree to New Contract Through 2026; Reportedly $5M per Year

North Carolina State has extended head football coach Dave Doeren's contract through the 2026 season, the school announced Thursday. All 10 of his assistants also got new contracts.

According to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Doeren's deal is worth $5 million per year. He previously received $3.5 million per season.

